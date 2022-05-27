UK: 6 Queen's Guard Soldiers Arrested Over Suspicion Of Drugs & Money Laundering Offences

Soldiers from Queen Elizabeth II's bodyguards have been arrested over suspicion of drugs and money-lending offences, The Sun reported. The arrest comes just days before the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations which will include the parade of troops. The UK Defence Ministry in a statement announced that six Irish Guards and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran have been arrested on suspicion of dealing of drugs, money lending and laundering offences.

“As part of a planned operation, the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences," UK Defence Ministry said in the statement.

The British Defence Ministry announced that none of the suspected soldiers will participate in the parade scheduled for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It asserted that the armed forces of the United Kingdom do not allow "illegal or fraudulent behaviour." The UK Ministry informed that the matter is being investigated by the Royal military police. The soldiers were arrested after dawn raids in Hampshire, Berkshire, North Wales and Northern Island, as per the news report. The soldiers had been held on suspicion of deals related to 'cocaine and organising a loan shark operation.' Reportedly, the soldiers were allegedly lending money at a very high rate and collecting debts as well as cash laundering.

“None of the soldiers under investigation will participate in planned Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parades," the UK Defence Ministry said in the statement.

“As part of a planned operation the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) May 26, 2022

Five of the seven suspects have been released on bail while the other two suspects have been held by Red Cap Royal Military Police. A source at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' base, Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, revealed that the authorities "came in like the DEA kicking down doors," as per The Sun report. The source added that the authorities had issued no warning and they were informed that the operation had been carried out over months. According to the source, the authorities carried out the searches in the homes of soldiers and barracks.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

It is to note here that Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a four-day bank holiday in the UK from June 2 to June 5. The British monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin with the Trooping the Colour, a ceremony that will witness the participation of over 1,200 soldiers, according to the statement released by the Royal family. A Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3. Members of the Royal family will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs on June 4.

