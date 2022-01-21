UK: 88-year-old Woman Becomes First Patient In The Nation To Receive Bionic Eye Implant

An 88-year-old woman from the United Kingdom became the first patient in the nation to get a revolutionary bionic eye implant, which permitted her to recognise signals for the first time since she turned blind. With the help of surgery, Moorfield Eye Hospital in London implanted a 2mm wide microchip under the retina of the unnamed old woman. The lady from Dagenham has been suffering from ‘Geographic Atrophy’, the disorder which is the most prevalent kind of dry, late-stage Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and affects millions of individuals throughout the world.

Experts claim the discovery, which comprises a chip inserted behind her blind left eye, gives promise of vision regeneration to patients suffering from dry AMD visual loss. Further, she was given a pair of hi-tech camera eyeglasses to wear this week that would film the world in front of her before transferring the data to the implant, which would transmit electrical impulses to her brain, much like natural eyesight, The Guardian reported.

How does the bionic eye implant work?

The bionic eye implant operates by surgically embedding a 2mm-wide microchip into the retina's centre. The patient then wears special spectacles with a video camera connected to their waistline that is connected to a tiny computer. The computer recognises the primary item collected by the camera using AI methods. The outcome is then sent via the eye as an infrared beam to the microchip, which transforms it to an electrical signal and sends it to the brain, Daily Mail reported.

'I am thrilled to be the first to have this implant': 88-yr-old woman shared experience

Sharing her experience, the anonymous lady said in a statement posted by the Moorfields eye hospital NHS foundation trust, “Losing the sight in my left eye through dry AMD has stopped me from doing the things I love... I am thrilled to be the first to have this implant, excited at the prospect of enjoying my hobbies again and I truly hope that many others will benefit from this too,” as per The Guardian.

The 88-yr-old woman obtained the Prima System device, which has been established by Pixium Vision in France and as part of a European clinical trial supported by the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centre at Moorfields and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology in the UK.

Furthermore, the device, according to Mahi Muqit, a specialist vitreoretinal surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, 'offers hope' to those suffering from dry AMD visual loss. Speaking about the operation, he said, “The success of this operation, and the evidence gathered through this clinical study, will provide the evidence to determine the true potential of this treatment,” Daily Mail reported.

(Image: Unplash/ Shutterstock/ Representative Image)