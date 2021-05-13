UK: 9-year-old Boy Dies After Lighting Strikes Him While Playing In Football Field

In a horrifying incident, a 9-year-old boy, Jordan Banks, was killed after he was struck by lightning while playing soccer in England. Jordan was practicing on a field in Blackpool around 5 pm local time when police were called to the scene. In a statement issued by Blackpool police, the department said that the emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later. The boy's family was then informed and were given full support by the officers.

Deputy Superintendent Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said, “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time”.

Boy killed due to lighting

Clifton Rangers, which is a Junior Football club for kids in Blackpool took to its official Facebook handle and said, “It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart we announce that the tragic incident yesterday involved one of our own players”. As per the club, Jordan was a ‘shining light’ and an inspiration to everyone that he met. He was a strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone. The club wrote, “We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss”. The club also announced that it will be working with FA to support the family and anyone touched by this tragedy in order to ensure they get the help they need.

According to the reports by BBC, Jordan's close friend CJ was among those who came to pay tribute. He left flowers and a soccer ball on the field where his friend was hit. CJ said that Jordan was a bestfriend to him as they were in the same class. Speaking about Jordan, he said that Jordan was very kind and caring. Jordan was well known in the community for his fundraising efforts in honor of his late uncle Reece Begg. In January, Jordan ran 30 miles over 10 days and ended up raising more than $3,500.

(Image Credits: Facebook/BlackpoolPolice/Unsplash)