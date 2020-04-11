UK: 99-year-old WWII Veteran Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Guard Of Honour From Nurses

A heartwarming video of a World War II veteran thanking the nurses after beating the coronavirus has taken the internet by storm. Amid the constant shortage of medical facilities and surging positive cases globally, this video, posted by NHS North East & Yorkshire, UK has emerged as a silver lining for people battling COVID-19. This comes as a total of 344 people have recovered in the UK and 3,76,500 in the world.

'Thank You'

Albert Chambers, who is going to turn 100 years old in July was admitted to Tickhill Road Hospital in South Yorkshire. The videos show him thanking the nurse for helping him recover. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Thank you very much. I appreciate everything that you’ve done for me.” The clip further shows him getting a 'guard of honour’ from the frontline workers upon his recovery.

Some lovely news coming from Doncaster this evening.



Albert Chambers, who will be 100 in July, and a WW2 veteran, has fought off Coronavirus thanks to the help of the team at Tickhill Road Hospital, run by @rdash_nhs. Here he is getting a guard of honour from staff 💙 pic.twitter.com/INkBIuTJ5F — NHS North East & Yorkshire (@NHSNEY) April 9, 2020

The video has captured everybody’s heart and has received over 1.2 likes. The 46-second clip has also garnered varied comments from netizens who have dubbed the elderly as a warrior and congratulated him for his recovery. Many people also took the opportunity to shower plaudits on the medical workers battling the COVID-19 infection on the frontline.

