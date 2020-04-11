The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UK: 99-year-old WWII Veteran Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Guard Of Honour From Nurses

UK News

In UK, a 99-year-old WWII veteran has recovered from COVID-19 infection. The video posted on Twitter shows him thanking the medics for their services.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK: 99-year-old WW II veteran recovers from COVID-19, 'warrior' netizens say

A heartwarming video of a World War II veteran thanking the nurses after beating the coronavirus has taken the internet by storm. Amid the constant shortage of medical facilities and surging positive cases globally, this video, posted by NHS North East & Yorkshire, UK  has emerged as a silver lining for people battling COVID-19. This comes as a total of 344 people have recovered in the UK and 3,76,500 in the world.

'Thank You' 

Albert Chambers, who is going to turn 100 years old in July was admitted to Tickhill Road Hospital in South Yorkshire. The videos show him thanking the nurse for helping him recover. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Thank you very much. I appreciate everything that you’ve done for me.” The clip further shows him getting a 'guard of honour’ from the frontline workers upon his recovery.

Read: Rajasthan Becomes Third State To Extend Lockdown To Contain Spread Of Covid-19

Read: UK Universities Urge Ministers For Emergency Funds To Survive COVID-19

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Shifted Out Of Intensive Care, His Father Says ‘he Must Rest Up’

The video has captured everybody’s heart and has received over 1.2 likes. The 46-second clip has also garnered varied comments from netizens who have dubbed the elderly as a warrior and congratulated him for his recovery. Many people also took the opportunity to shower plaudits on the medical workers battling the COVID-19 infection on the frontline.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson 'able To Do Short Walks': 10 Downing Street

Read: UK Expects First Batch Of 3 Mn Paracetamol Packets From India Soon

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Raghuram Rajan
'PUT IT TO WORK'
Coronavirus
COVID-19: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 239
Telangana
TELANGANA GOVT ASKS FOR TEX RELIEF
karnataka
KARNATAKA BJP MLA BREACHES LOCKDOWN
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN