UK: A Man From Luton Shocked After His House Was Sold Without Him Knowing

A man named Reverend Mike Hall from Luton, England got his house sold without even knowing. Hall was out working in North Wales when he received a phone call from a neighbour who said they had seen someone inside his home. When Hall returned, he discovered that his keys had stopped working and the interior had been stripped. Soon, he realised that his house was sold to someone else.

As per the reports of BBC, Hall's identity was stolen and was used to sell the house and deposit the cash. Hall claimed that he was working in North Wales at the time when he got a phone from his neighbours on August 20th, who informed him that someone was in the house and all the lights were turned on.

Hall drove to his house early the next morning

Hall drove to his house early the next morning. He told BBC Radio 4's You and Yours that he went to the front door and tried his key in the front door, it didn't work, and a man unlocked the front door for him. He further said that he shoved him to the side and entered the house. He had no idea what he was up to in that place.

He was shocked to see that all the furniture, rugs and curtains had been removed from the premises. According to Hall, the man who was inside when he arrived, informed him that he was working on the property for the owner and was conducting some construction work. Hall then called the police to report the occurrence. Later, he was told by the owner's father that now the property belongs to him and Hall is infringing on someone else's property. The new owner had paid £131,000 for the property, according to BBC.

Hall was advised to call his lawyers by the police

Hall was advised to call his lawyers by the police. He said that he was shocked but then to be informed by the police that they didn't feel a criminal act had been committed was astounding to him. According to BBC, he contacted Bedfordshire Police's fraud squad, which is now looking into the matter. The legal firm in charge of the transaction has stated that it is cooperating with the authorities.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative