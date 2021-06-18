UK Accuses China Of 'targetting Dissenting Voices' In Hong Kong Amid Raids On Press

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on June 17 accused China of "targeting dissenting voices" in Hong Kong. His statement comes after the authorities arrested the chief editor and four directors of a pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. Taking to Twitter, Raab said that freedom of the press should be respected by China under the joint declaration.

UK accuses China of ''targetting dissenting voices''

Raab in his tweet said that "Beijing is using the National Security Law to target dissenting voices." Hong Kong police on June 17 raided the offices of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and arrested the chief editor and four executives on charges of collusion with foreign powers. More than 200 police officers were involved in the search of Apple Daily’s offices. The government said a warrant was obtained to look for evidence of a suspected violation of the national security law.

Today’s raids & arrests at Apple Daily in Hong Kong demonstrate Beijing is using the National Security Law to target dissenting voices, not tackle public security. Freedom of the press is one of the rights China promised to protect in the Joint Declaration & should be respected. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) June 17, 2021

Police also froze 18 million Hong Kong dollars ($2.3 million) in assets belonging to three companies linked to Apple Daily, reported by AP citing superintendent at Hong Kong's National Security Department. The paper, which has often criticized the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening control over the city and walking back on promises by Beijing that the territory could retain its freedoms when it was handed over from Britain in 1997, is owned by Jimmy Lai, who is already in jail.

In a message to its readers, Apple Daily said that the move by the authorities left it “speechless”. The newspaper said that Hong Kong’s press freedom was “hanging by a thread”. "All members of Apple Daily will stand tall and firm,” the newspaper in the message added. Meanwhile, China has garnered a lot of flak from the international community since it passed the controversial National Security Law on June 30, 2020.

IMAGE: AP

(Inputs from AP)