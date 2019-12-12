UK: Actresses Publicly Shame Group Of Men For Screaming Sexist Chants

Les Miserables actor Josie Kemp and Lauren Soley publicly shamed a group of men for screaming sexist chants and mocking them for being in a same-sex relationship on a crowded train. Kemp also took to Twitter to share a video of the men who were drinking from cans and making fun of her and her girlfriend. The incident took place on the Chiltern Railways service from London Marylebone to Banbury, Oxfordshire when the couple with the help of another woman on board made sure that the whole carriage could hear their put-down.

Last night on a train from LND to Banbury I experienced something that was truly disgusting.



PLEASE watch and share the link below.



They should NOT be able to get away with this #racist #sexist #transphobic + .. behaviour.https://t.co/687fe0olBJ — Josie Kemp (@josie_kemp_) December 8, 2019

In the video, Soley can be heard saying, “Do you have any idea how offensive you are?” And “Do you actually care? Do you have a girlfriend or a sister or a mother? I’m sorry guys – do you think this is OK?”. To another man, she said, “Tell your friends to stop being sexist. You’ve got to stand up to it, mate. You stand up to people that are doing something wrong. If one of my friends was being sexist, racist, homophobic, I’d say don’t do that.” She further added, “The group of men went on to be homophobic and transphobic, joking about us being in a same-sex relationship.”

'It’s not OK.'

The group of young men initially came to attention when they were allegedly heard mocking an Indian by copying his accent. The group of men also argued back and forth with Soley for several minutes about sexism and homophobia. One man can also be heard saying, “I could be gay for all you know, so don’t call me homophobic”. To which Soley replied, “I would support you if you were, and I’m sure your friends would.” She also said, “It isn’t right! It’s not funny. It’s not OK. Sexist. Homophobic. Racist. Transphobic people, getting away with being hateful. We shouldn’t stand for it”. While talking to an international media outlet, the spokesman for Chiltern Railways said that the railway authority does not tolerate this kind of behaviour. He also said that the authorities also urges people to be reported to the British Transport Police for such kind of behaviour.

