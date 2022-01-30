UK Admits Willingness To Deploy Extra Forces To NATO Countries Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to raise fears among the West, the UK has reportedly offered to deploy land, air and sea forces to bolster the defence of NATO member nations on both northern and eastern borders against Moscow’s military’s advancements. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also expected to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. The Guardian stated that Johnson is also expected to travel to the European region at the centre of the crisis despite the domestic pressure over a possible danger to his leadership amid the ‘partygate scandal’.

UK PM said that the extra resources were a sign of the UK’s commitment to its Nordic and Baltic allies. However, Johnson offering additional troops came after US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to send a small number of American troops to eastern European and NATO nations “in the near term”. According to The Guardian, Britain’s decision considering the crisis in Eastern Europe aimed to “send a clear message to the Kremlin”, said Johnson in a statement.

UK PM added, “We will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility.” As per the media report, the deployments included sending at least two warships to the Black sea, increasing the number of troops and even supplying rocket systems in Estonia on the Russian border. Additionally, the deployments would have fast jets to patrol Romanian and Bulgarian airspace from a base in Cyprus, stated the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

UK officials to travel to Brussels this week over military aid

The Guardian stated that the UK officials would travel to Brussels this week to finalise the details of the military aid. Johnson has reportedly even asked the defence and security chiefs to ramp up efforts in Europe and even asked the foreign and defence secretaries to travel to Moscow to meet their Russian counterparts. About the Ukrainian crisis, the UK’s chief of defence staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin on Tuesday will brief the cabinet. Meanwhile, top US officials on Friday called more focus on diplomacy and has insisted that Russia had enough troops and equipment to threaten the whole of Ukraine,

Image: AP