UK And EU Agree On New Trade Deal Over Northern Ireland's Status After Brexit

The European Union and UK have reached an agreement over trade rules for Northern Ireland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reached UK on Monday for talks with British PM Rishi Sunak. Diplomatic negotiations had stepped up in recent weeks, following months of stalled talks on how to monitor the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a European Union member state.

Getting the deal done is not the primary challenge. Sunak faces the challenge of persuading hardline Euroskeptics in his own party that it is a good deal. Unionist figures in Northern Ireland are not in favour of the deal. "I cannot quite believe that No 10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one," wrote former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foste. “It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI," added the former first minister.

What is the Northern Ireland protocol trying to solve?

The deal will update the existing Northern Ireland protocol, which Tory MPs and DUP found troubling. As of now, the details of the new deal, which is being called "Windsor Framework" aren't clear. UK and Brussels agreed on Northern Ireland protocol during Boris Johnson's tenure. So, what was this protocol trying to solve? Well, the issue is that Northern Ireland is a part of the UK and Republic of Ireland is an independent nation.

Both of them are geographically located on a single island and Northern Ireland is separated from the rest of UK by sea. As a result of Brexit, a situation had emerged where Republic of Ireland is a part of the EU but Northern Ireland is not. The obvious solution is a land border between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, right? Wrong. This isn't possible because Northern Ireland has a sizeable Catholic population and they want Northern Ireland's merger with the Republic of Ireland.

They oppose any border between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. But, considering the fact that UK is no longer part of the single market, there has to be some point where British goods entering the Republic of Ireland can be checked, to ensure they meet EU regulations. The solution? A defacto border on the sea, where the goods will be examined. However, this solution poses its own challenge. Northern Ireland has a significant number of protestants, who are Unionists. In other words, they want Northern Ireland to remain a part of the UK.

From their point of view, a defacto border at sea basically means a border between Northern Ireland and rest of the UK. Several Conservatives at Westminister also share the viewpoint of Unionists. Sunak's challenge is selling the deal to members of his own party. In a press conference after the deal, Sunak said he will give MPs a chance to vote on the new deal, although, only after they have had time to go through it. The crux of the issue is this - has Sunak been able to milk out enough concessions from the EU, in the new deal i.e. Windsor Framework, to allay the fears of hardline Tory MPs and DUP.

(With inputs from AP)