The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar claimed on Saturday, February 25, that UK and EU are "inching towards a conclusion" on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

However, by no means the deal can be guaranteed but an agreement is still possible within days, he added. The taoiseach said that he has made requests from UK, Brussels, and Northern Ireland politicians to "go the extra mile."

"Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion," he added further, saying that "there is the possibility of agreement in the next few days, but by no means guaranteed... "There's still a gap to be closed," Varadkar said.

UK and EU moving closer to Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade deal, says Irish prime minister

Recently, UK PM Rishi Sunak also said that there could be a positive outcome. He went on to say that he was hopeful about the job getting done. He said, "As someone who believes in Brexit, voted for Brexit, and campaigned for Brexit, I want to demonstrate that Brexit works, and it works for every part of the United Kingdom."

"I'm the prime minister of the entire United Kingdom, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland, and I take that responsibility seriously." "If you look at what it is that's brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland over the past quarter-century, it's the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and that agreement has been unbalanced by the protocol," Sunak added, reported BBC.

"There is the possibility of an agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed... There's still a gap to be closed," Varadkar said, adding there is ongoing engagement between the UK government and European Commission. Sunak also assured that he would try to resolve the concerns of the Democratic Unionist Party (DU), which is worried about the European Union retaining influence over Northern Ireland.

It is pertinent to mention that the Northern Ireland deal was agreed under the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Brexit talks and came into effect in 2021. Under this protocol, Northern Ireland is required to follow some EU laws to get around the need for checks at the UK's border with Ireland. Also, the UK and European Union have been discussing ways to move forward and are soon going to complete the new deal.

Image: AP