United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed the India-UK's enormous and exciting agenda as his visit came to an end. Taking to Twitter, the British PM shared a video and said that the UK and India share a deep relationship and both the countries are working as closely as ever. He expressed his optimism regarding the coming years, and the security and prosperity that the India-UK partnership will deliver for generations to come.

UK PM shared a video on his Twiiter page, in which he said, "We are working together on clean, green technology from wind farms to hydrogen. We have got massive agenda on the defence and security and of course, we want to get our free trade deal. A new UK-India free trade deal will be done by October, by Diwali. Now can we do it?" He added, "I just give you the evidence of what we have already achieved on this trip-- Deals worth a billion pounds, driving jobs in the UK to the tune of 11,000 new jobs. And that is fundamentally what it's all about. It's about driving growth and prosperity in both our countries, tackling the issues that are the priorities of the British people, above all getting more high wage and high-skilled jobs. And I want to say a big, big thank you to our Indian Friends."

The UK and India share a deep relationship and we are working as closely as ever.



I am filled with optimism about the years ahead, and the security and prosperity that our partnership can deliver for generations to come.



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the second day of his India visit, stated that India is a great democracy and is very different from autocracies around the world. Responding to India's democratic backsliding, PM Johnson said that the country has constitutional protections for all its communities. Praising his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UK PM asserted that they have tough discussions on serious issues like - human rights or democratic values in a friendly way.

"If I talk about Human rights and democratic values. Of course, we have this conversation but the advantage of our friendship is that we can have them in a friendly and private way. It is very important to realise that India has constitutional protection of communities which is part of their constitution," said the UK PM. "India is a very different country from autocracies around the world. It is a great great democracy and that's why it is a stunning shining fact. 1.35 billion people live under democracy, which is something to celebrate, and that offers us an opportunity for closer cooperation and partnership. That doesn't mean I am not going to raise tough questions. We do that as friends," he added.

On Friday morning, PM Modi received Boris Johnson at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as the British PM kicked off the second day of his India visit. Both the leaders held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House in Delhi and signed various trade agreements. While Johnson's visit to India is being scrutinised for various elements of vital importance to bilateral ties, his references to India and Indian aspects were noteworthy.

