UK & Ireland's Largest Lake Plagued By Deadly Algae, Locals Declare 'state Of Emergency'

A toxic blue-green algae has turned the United Kingdom and Ireland's largest freshwater lake into liquid poison, killing fish, birds, and other animals that come in contact. According to Sky News, the Lough Neagh lake has begun harboring life-threatening cyanobacteria.

The presence of algae in the lake has sparked concerns about public health as the water body provides drinking water to 40% of Northern Ireland. "The lough at the minute, I would say, is in a state of emergency and we're in a state of emergency too in a way in Northern Ireland because we don't have a government," said Peter Harper, a shoreline environment officer with non-profit Lough Neagh Partnership.

The situation is particularly concerning for a government with no Environment Minister. "We don't have an Environment Minister, we don't have anyone to come out and see what's happening," Harper added. While it is unclear what could have turned the situation out of control, scientists believe that humans are to blame for it.

Lough Neagh algae: Potential causes and risks

From pollution to sewage, several factors have contributed to the lake's deadly algae. "The issues surrounding the lough are not just Lough Neagh-based. Lough Neagh, to me, is telling the story that all contributors feeding into it have ongoing issues, whether that be from agri-land or sewage being pumped in," said Gavin Knox, who was forced to relocate his paddleboarding business from the area.

The green flakes of algae scattered through the depths of the lake can pose a range of threats to human life. In mild cases, it can cause symptoms such as nausea. However, severe cases can result in organ damage. "The risks, to the best of my understanding, are things like headaches, dizziness, nausea. Long-term aspects, you can have things like liver damage, neurological damage, so it is not stuff to be played about with," explained Mary O'Hagan, who's leading the call for an action plan to solve the crisis.