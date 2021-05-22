UK: Animal Rights Group Blockades Four McDonald’s Distribution Centres

Animal rights protesters have set up blockades at four McDonald’s distribution centres across Britain in a bid to stop deliveries to the fast-food chain’s 1,300 UK outlets. According to a press release, Animal Rebellion said that about 50 activists were using trucks and “bamboo structures” to stop lorries leaving depots in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester. The group is targeting McDonald's "for its role in the climate emergency" and demanded that the restaurant chain become fully plant-based by 2025.

BREAKING NEWS (pls share!). Around 50 Animal Rebellion activists are *right now* blockading @McDonaldsUK entire UK distribution network to its 1300 UK restaurants for its role in the climate emergency, #Amazon deforestation, and animal suffering. We must switch to #plantbasedfood pic.twitter.com/jaZJOTmG1N — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021

Animal Rebellion said that it would remain in the sites for at least 24 hours, causing “significant disruption” to the McDonald’s supply chain. The group spokesperson, James Ozden said that the action was aimed at calling out the animal agriculture industry for its part in the global climate crisis. Ozden also accused the meat and dairy industry of “destroying our planet”.

He said, “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year”.

Ozden added, “The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough”.

McDonald’s accused of ‘huge levels of deforestation’

The group even called on McDonald’s to personally engage with the activists at the protest sites. It said that the activists are “waiting” for the restaurant chain to talk to them. Further, the group accused McDonald’s and the wider animal agriculture industry of “huge levels of deforestation in the Amazon Basin and wider Pantanal region”.

Further, Animal Rebellion noted that the UK government and the agricultural industry currently has no plan in place to transition the country’s agricultural industry to net-zero by 2050. But it added that if chains like McDonald’s take responsibility for their part in the global climate crisis, then the country could start moving in the “right direction”. “Society needs to act to reclaim control over the world’s resources and decision-making, and make sure that we create a sustainable and decent future for ourselves and future generations,” an activist said.

(Image: Twitter)



