UK Announces Biggest Asylum Overhaul 'in Decades' Based 'on Genuine Need Of Refuge'

The British government on Wednesday announced a ‘New Plan for Immigration’ to create a fair system for genuine asylum seekers. The asylum system overhaul is the biggest in decades as the government tries to change rules to deter illegal immigration to the United Kingdom, which has massively increased in the past couple of years, especially from regions in the Middle-East and Africa. The UK Home Office has said that unfounded claims and repeated appeals are putting a lot of burden on the current system, hampering the chances of those genuinely in need of asylum.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that the current system is “broken, outdated, and unfair” and is in need of reform. Patel added that the system was designed to give refuge to people fleeing persecution, but now it is being exploited by “people smugglers”. Patel claims the New Plan for Immigration will create a fairer system to support the most vulnerable people in the world.

Under the new immigration plan, the British government will introduce new maximum life sentences for people smugglers, empower border police to conduct frequent raids and seize refugee-filled boats, containers, etc. The new plan will also increase the maximum sentence for entering illegally in the United Kingdom. The plan will speed up removal of failed asylum seekers and dangerous criminals and will grant indefinite leave to resettled immigrants to stay in the country.

Today we take a positive step forward in our commitment to tackle illegal entry, punish people smugglers and safeguard those who are in genuine need of refuge.



This is our fair but firm New Plan for Immigration â¬‡ï¸ https://t.co/FzqSm9lTsf — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 24, 2021

What critics say about the plan?

However, critics of the new plan argue that the system will create an environment where marginalised communities may face discrimination based on the country they have entered from. In the United Kingdom, where more than 60% of the immigrants enter the country from neighbouring France, are granted immediate entry into the asylum system, which Patel has said will remain intact in the new plan. British Red Cross chief executive has called the plan “inhumane”, saying asylum seekers will now be judged on the basis of their way of entry rather than their need of protection.

