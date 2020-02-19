UK Announces New Points-based Visa System, Low-skilled Workers Kept Out

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced to launch a new points-based visa system which is aimed at attracting the “brightest and the best” around the world and cutting down on cheap, low-skilled labour. Under the new system, points will be assigned for specific skills, qualifications, salaries or professions.

The points-based visa system in the post-Brexit era will come into effect from January 1, 2021. EU and non-EU citizens will be treated equally under the new ‘single global system’ and the greatest talents, including scientist, engineers and academics will be given priority. Priti Patel, in a statement, said that it is a historic moment for the whole country.

“We’re ending free movement, taking back control of our borders and delivering on the people’s priorities by introducing a new UK points-based immigration system, which will bring overall migration numbers down,” said Patel.

“We will attract the brightest and the best from around the globe, boosting the economy and our communities, and unleash this country’s full potential,” she added.

The global talent scheme, a fast-track visa system to attract the world’s top scientists, researchers and mathematicians, will be opened for EU citizens as well. Student visa routes will also be points-based and students willing to study in the United Kingdom will have to show an offer from an approved educational institution, that they can speak English and support themselves financially.

Minimum salary threshold

A minimum of 70 points is required to be eligible to apply according to the points assigned to different characteristics, of which some are tradable. The applicants should earn more than the minimum salary threshold to apply for a visa but in case they earn less than the required threshold, but no less than £20,480, they can still apply if they have a job offer in a specific shortage occupation or have a PhD relevant to the job.

“The new post-study work and global talent visas will help us to attract the world’s brightest students and researchers, wherever they come from,” said Alice Gast, President of Imperial College London, in a statement.

