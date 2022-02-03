UK Approves Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine; Becomes 5th Coronavirus Vaccine Of Britain

The United Kingdom, on Thursday, has approved the fifth COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax for use in the age bracket of 18 years of age and older. According to a statement released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Nuvaxovid, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, has been given regulatory approval from the country's independent medicines regulator. Notably, the vaccine has been approved amid the perils put forth by the recently detected COVID variant, Omicron, that infected a major population of the country in December last year.

According to MHRA, the approval authorises the use of the Novavax vaccine in people aged 18 and over for a first and second dose. It warned that people with an allergy to one of the components of the vaccine listed in the patient information brochure should not receive the vaccine. Meanwhile, in a statement, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said, "I want the UK to be the best place in the world to conduct clinical trials. It’s a testament to the country’s first-rate research and development capabilities for vaccines – with tens of thousands of people taking part in clinical trials here in the UK, contributing to the invaluable research that shows our vaccines are safe and effective. The next step will be for the independent Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination to consider its use as part of the UK COVID-19 vaccination programme."

UK witnessing decline in COVID cases

Moreover, June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said, "Our approval of Nuvaxovid follows a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of this vaccine, and expert advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines." "We are continuing our vital safety work in monitoring the use of all COVID-19 vaccines, to ensure that their benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 disease continue to outweigh any risks," he added. It is worth mentioning the UK has been witnessing a downward trend in the fresh Coronavirus cases. According to the data of the UK health department, at least 88,085 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on February 2. As per the data, it shows a decrease of -3.5% compared to the previous seven days.

Image: Pixabay/AP