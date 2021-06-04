UK Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID Vaccine For 12 To 15-year-olds After 'rigorous Review'

In a massive development, Britain’s regulatory agency has approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years after a “rigorous review”. On June 4, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that the vaccine had met the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness in a clinical trial conducted over 2000 children from the age group. UK’s "extremely positive results" followed a similar move by the USA and the European Union.

“Over 2000 children aged 12-15 years were studied as part of the randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials. There were no cases of COVID-19 from 7 days after the second dose in the vaccinated group, compared with 16 cases in the placebo group. In addition, data on neutralising antibodies showed the vaccine working at the same level as seen in adults aged 16-25 years. These are extremely positive results.”

‘Benefits outweigh the risks'

“We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk. We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group,” said Dr June Raine, Chief Executive at MHRA adding that “No extension to an authorisation would be approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met."

Since kickstarting its mass inoculation drive in December last year, Britain has successfully inoculated 66.5 per cent of its total population. Now, it is up to the discretion of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to iron out a date to commence coronavirus vaccination in this age group.

UK, which is leading the continent in COVID vaccination, has reported 4,499,878 cases and 127,812 deaths. Earlier this week, PM Boris Johnson downplayed the threat of emerging B.1.617 cases as he signalled that he will go ahead with the June 21 reopening. "There is nothing in the data at the moment," UK’s PM said, adding that England’s full exit from lockdown restrictions on June 21 shall be implemented.

Image: AP