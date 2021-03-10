UK Approves 'world's Most Expensive Drug', Costs Rs 18 Crore Per Dose

The United Kingdom National Health Service has now approved the “most expensive drug in the world” as a cure for babies and children suffering with a rare genetic disorder, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Known as “Zolgensma”, the drug therapy costs £1.79 million (Rs 18 crore) per dose. According to reports by the UK's NHS, the SMA causes paralysis, muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement. Babies born with severe type 1 SMA have a life expectancy of just two years.

A 'life-changer'

NHS England Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens said, "This deal is a life-changer for youngsters with this cruel disease and for their families.Spinal Muscular Atrophy is the leading genetic cause of death among babies and young children, which is why NHS England has moved mountains to make this treatment available, while successfully negotiating hard behind the scenes to ensure a price that is fair to taxpayers". He added, "Although the health service is still under real pressure from covid, and NHS England is also focused on leading the national covid vaccination rollout, today's agreement is an important reminder that the NHS is looking after millions of other patients too, for whom real medical advances are now possible".

The deal with Novartis Gene Therapies, includes the drug for NHS patients in England at a substantial confidential discount. Also, it paves way for the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to publish the draft guidance which recommends the treatment with Zolgensma. The terms of the deal imply that some young children that are currently not a part of the NICE recommendation criteria will also be eligible to be considered for treatment by a national multidisciplinary clinical team (MDT).

The NHS is currently working on identifying centres of excellence to provide complete services required to administer the treatment safely. This also involves new specialist services of treating patients in the coming months. According to the reports by NHS, these services require paediatric intensive care, a wide range of other clinical expertise such as neuromuscular, paediatric respiratory medicine, immunology, infectious diseases, hepatology, renal, cardiology and endocrinology. This is being considered as the latest in a series of ‘smart deals’ through which the NHS has secured innovative medicines for its patients over the last one year.