UK Archaeologists Unearth Traces Of 'rare Roman Crucifixion' With Nail In Heel

The approximately 1,900-year-old skeleton was discovered on the site of prospective housing development in Cambridgeshire, in the East of England. The man whose skeleton was found aged between 25 and 35 years when he died, as per the reports of the Guardian. He was buried with his arms over his chest in a grave with a wooden structure. However, when his remains were transported to a laboratory in Bedford, they discovered a nail running through the heel bone, which specialists believe is the best physical proof of crucifixion in the Roman era.

Nails were used for crucifixion, which is the method of capital punishment in which the victim is tied or nailed to a large wooden beam and left to hang until death. The man was discovered with an iron nail in his right heel bone, the calcaneum, which would have been placed into the sides of an upright wood.

Investigation reveals 'crucifixion' as the only possible explanation

After an extensive investigation, crucifixion was determined to be the only possible explanation for this, and the first details of the astounding discovery were published in British Archaeology magazine on Wednesday. According to BBC, the man also suffered other injuries before dying, as his legs showed evidence of infection or inflammation caused by a systemic disorder or being chained or shackled.

David Ingham, project manager of Albion Archaeology stated that this is the first time a skeleton has been dug archaeologically with a nail in the heel. He claims to know a decent amount about the crucifixion, how it was practised, where it was practised and when it was practised, and so on, according to the Guardian. Ingham plans to display a 3D copy of the heel bone with the nail inserted at Cambridge's Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology.

Romans assumed to have reserved crucifixion for slaves

Corinne Duhig, who is a renowned archaeologist at the University of Cambridge, completed the off-site investigation and concluded that the nail was used during crucifixion. Romans are assumed to have reserved crucifixion for condemned slaves, rebels, and lower classes. While the exact location of the crucifixion is uncertain, it was most likely on the side of the road, according to the Guardian. The discovery is the sole physical proof of crucifixion in Northern Europe and the fourth documented worldwide, two of which had no nails linked with them.

(Image: Unsplash)