The Archbishop of Canterbury has "unequivocally" apologised for comparing leaders who fail to make efforts on climate change to those who "ignored warnings about the Nazis in the 30s." Justin Welby had made the comments while attending the COP26 climate conference, reported BBC News. He later apologised for his comments that the world leaders will be "cursed" in the next 15 days if they were unable to make an agreement.

Justin Welby took to Twitter to apologise for the comment which he used while stressing on the importance of the situation that is faced by people at COP26. He added that it was not right for him to make a "comparison with atrocities which were brought by the Nazis." Moreover, Archbishop of Canterbury apologised to the Jews for his words. Welby had compared the climate change to "atrocities that were brought by the Nazis", reported BBC News.

Justin Welby compares climate change with Nazi

Speaking to BBC News, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby had said that history would make a judgement on leaders of the international community in the next 15 days itself. He added that the international leaders could be good in all the efforts they have made, however, they will be "cursed" if they do not make an agreement on it, as per the report. Furthermore, he warned that if the leaders have not done anything right, but if they make a good decision on it, it will help the children of present time in growing and they would bless them in the next five decades.

Moreover, he stated that if they fail to make an agreement on climate change, the future generations would speak against them in stronger words. He added that the leaders had in the past ignored the incidents in Nazi Germany which led to the killing of people around the world, reported BBC News. The Archbishop of Canterbury was asked about climate change being worse than allowing the genocide to happen. Welby had stated that it will lead to genocide on an "infinitely greater scale." He added that he was not aware of the grade of genocide, but it would impact the future generation.

Image: AP