UK Army Chief Warns Of Threat Posed By Russian Submarines To Crucial Undersea Cables

The professional head of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Antony David Radakin has warned that Russian submarine activity is posing a threat to underwater cables which are crucial to communication systems across the globe. In his first interview since assuming the role in November last year, UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff told The Times that the undersea cables that transmit Internet data are “the world’s real information system” and any attempt to damage those could be considered an “act of war”.

Radakin, who is also the former head of the Royal Navy, said in the same interview that there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past two decades. He said that it meant Moscow could “put at risk and potentially exploit the world’s real information system, which is undersea cables that go all around the world."

“That is where predominantly all the world’s information and traffic travels. Russia has grown the capability to put at threat those undersea cables and potentially exploit those undersea cables,” said Radakin, according to The Times.

As per reports, the Royal Navy has been tracking the activities of a Russian submarine with a collision between the HMS Northumberland and a Russian sub triggering speculations about cable-mapping activity. The collision that took place in December 2020 was filmed by a documentary crew from Chanel 5 which was working in a TV series ‘Warship: Life At Sea'.

Radakin said UK needed to develop hypersonic missiles

In his interview with The Times, Radakin also said that Britain needed to develop hypersonic missiles to keep up with the competition among militaries. The professional head of the British Armed Forces underscored Russia’s hypersonic and long-range missile capability as a threat and UK’s comparative capabilities as a weakness. He said, “We haven’t [got them] and we must have”.

Radakin said that he has already briefed the ministers on the UK’s “military choices” of Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. However, he did not elaborate. It is to note that UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has previously said that it would be “highly unlikely” the UK would send troops if an invasion occurred. But, The Times has reported that cyberattacks “could be an option”.