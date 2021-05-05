UK: As COVID-19 Caseload Continues To Rise, Thousands Of Doctors Mulling To Quit

Thousands of doctors in the UK are planning to leave the National Health Service (NHS) owing to the coronavirus contagion, a recent survey conducted by the British Medical Association revealed. Despite a swift mass vaccination campaign, the caseload of COVID is still spiraling and has ended up in agonizing working conditions for the frontline health care professions. The situation has struck the nerves of many healthcare professionals who’ve now said that their career goals have altered during the previous year.

Career break

31.9 per cent of the 5.521 NHS doctors who participated in the survey said that their career goals had changed over the last year adding that they were more likely to retire early. Additionally, it found that roughly 21 per cent of the surveyed doctors were mulling to quit their jobs and pursue other career options. Meanwhile, a stunning 25 per cent were planning to take a career break.

It also found that 17 per cent of the surveyed doctors were planning to relocate to another country while 15 per cent aimed of becoming a locust. The survey, published earlier this week, also revealed that long work hours combined with increased demand and unpleasant working conditions were the main problems they face in their roles as doctors.

45 per cent of those who participated in the survey said that their perception towards the job changed due to workload while 43 per cent stated personal wellbeing. In addition, 29 per cent took pay into consideration while 22 per cent attributed their decision to the working conditions. Meanwhile, out of the total 22 per cent blamed the culture in their workplace for their possible exit.

Thousands of our members have told us they're considering leaving the NHS in the next year.



