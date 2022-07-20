UK: As Inflation Rises To 40-year High, Workers Face Their Largest Pay Cut In Two Decades

In the United Kingdom, workers are currently grappling with the largest pay cut in over 20 years as rising food and energy prices are taking a significant bite from their wages. According to a CNN report, consumer prices in the UK reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, the highest among the G7 major countries. Despite a series of interest rate rises, it is predicted that consumer prices will rise over 11% later this year, worsening the nation's historic cost-of-living issue.

As per statistics issued by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday, real pay or workers' wages which take inflation into consideration fell by 2.8% between the period March and May compared to the same period in 2021. Since the ONS started collecting statistics in 2001, this is considered to be the fastest fall.

Inflation in the UK

Notably, global inflation has been fueled for months due to rising energy and commodity costs, which have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Further, among the richest countries in the world, the one with the fifth-largest GDP, the UK, has been among the worst impacted, CNN reported.

In addition to this, the ONS reported that motor fuels and food have been the two main factors behind the growing UK inflation rate, with the former climbing 42.3% in the year, the highest rate since the beginning of the constructed historical series in 1989, CNBC reported.

The worst cost-of-living crisis to hit the British people in decades has been brought on by severe electricity and grocery costs. The second-largest decrease in disposable income since records began in 1964, according to the Bank of England, is expected to occur this year, as per the CNN report.

According to figures from research firm Kantar, published on Tuesday, grocery bill inflation reached over 10% in the four weeks ending on July 10. This implies that Britons should budget an additional £454 ($545) for food and other necessities this year. Furthermore, energy analysis company Cornwall Insight revealed that energy costs would likely exceed £3,000 ($3,603) per year for millions of homes starting in October, up from an increase of 54% in April, CNN reported.

The country's economy has been stunted by high prices and detrimental Brexit policies, as per the CNN report. The UK economy has been predicted to stagnate by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development last month, with 0% GDP growth anticipated for 2023. The pound has also taken a beating this year, losing 11% of its value to the US dollar, which will probably increase the cost of importing products.