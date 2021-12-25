UK Asks Mobile Operators To Send COVID Booster Vaccine Alerts; Fears Backlash From Clients

Amid soaring cases of the new COVID-19 variant in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government has reportedly ordered the major mobile operators to send vaccine awareness messages. According to a report by The Guardian, the UK government has reportedly asked the country's biggest mobile operators, including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK, to send messages to millions of their clients on behalf of the National Health Service (NHS). The messages include awareness about the coronavirus vaccine and a request to inoculate the booster jabs on Boxing Day, December 26.

However, mobile operators said they feared the potential backlash from their clients. The mobile operators argued that a portion of the population is already against the inoculation of the coronavirus vaccine and, therefore, sending the messages related to the booster dose may create a moment of backlash.

"Operators feel a little nervous about angering some customers because it is such a heated issue. We will make it happen, but don't want those who don't agree with the message to blame us," an industry source was quoted as saying by The Guardian, The proposed text message will say "Get boosted now. Every adult needs a COVID-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron. Get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster. See NHS website for details," according to the newspaper.

Johnson passed a similar order last year

Meanwhile, the government said that the move will encourage people to get the booster dose amid rising cases of the Omicron virus. It is worth mentioning this is not the first time when the Johnson government suggested the mobile operators send awareness messages. Earlier in 2020, when the pandemic hit the nation, the government had passed a similar order. However, the operators said they had not faced any backlash from their clients.

"But this time, people are undergoing mental trauma due to restrictions and there is also a fear among the people to get more sick due to the side-effects of the coronavirus vaccine," a leading mobile operator told The Guardian.

Johnson already invoked a vaccine certificate to enjoy leisure activities

Recently, Johnson pointed that the new coronavirus variant was spreading at a speed never seen before. "The government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary," he added. The UK Prime Minister also suggested people go ahead with their plans but added to get the booster jabs at the earliest. Notably, the Johnson government has already invoked a new set of rules ordering masks to be worn in most indoor settings in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enjoy leisure services such as nightclubs and large crowded events.

