UK Asserts Russia Can Play Significant Role On Global Stage Sans Military Aggression

British Conservative politician, James Cleverly stated that Russia can be a significant player on the international stage without the military aggression that the world is witnessing right now. As per the reports of Sky News, he stated that he is not sure what Russia is hoping to achieve with this string of provocative behaviour, if not outright aggressive. He further said that they need Russia to understand that without this type of military aggression, they'll be a vitally significant participant on the global stage.

Cleverly then stated that they have made it clear that the UK stands shoulder to shoulder, whether it's the personal airspace or the territorial integrity of their NATO friends. When asked about an event on Wednesday in which Britain intercepted and escorted four Russian bomber planes approaching its area of interest, Cleverly said he wouldn't go into details about the incident, but drew parallels with tensions around Ukraine's border, where Russia is amassing troops, according to Sky News.

Ukraine's right to be a sovereign independent nation

James Cleverly said that the flexing of military power is unnecessary and unhelpful, and Russia could and should engage on the international stage in a much more constructive manner. He further said that they absolutely support Ukraine's right to be a sovereign independent nation and that they have provided support for a number of years through operation Orbital, which is the training of the Ukrainian military. He also said that recently, they have supported Ukraine with defensive military equipment.

He further stated that they are very clear that if Russia were to further encroach Ukrainian territory, it would be a huge strategic mistake and it would cost them because of the sanction that the UK would put on Russia. He also claimed that Russian citizens would feel the pinch through the sanctions, according to Sky News. Cleverly remarked that if the situation accelerated, it would be bloody and it would hurt both the countries and all of this could be avoided if Russia move their troops away from the Ukrainian border.

Russia has gathered roughly 100,000 troops

Russia has gathered roughly 100,000 troops, fueling concerns of an invasion. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned Russia's President Vladimir Putin that an invasion would be a "tragic error" in a phone call on Wednesday afternoon, according to LBC News. However, Russia has stated that it has no intentions to invade Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/@JamesCleverly, AP