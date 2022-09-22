UK Assures Safety Of Indians Amid Communal Violence After EAM Jaishankar Raises Issue

Amid communal violence in several parts of the United Kingdom post the India-Pakistan cricket match, New Delhi raised concern about the security of Indians living in Leicester and other regions where Hindus have been facing threats from some extremist groups. The latest development came during a meeting of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his UK counterpart James Cleverly on Wednesday. Taking to the microblogging site, Jaishankar informed that he has discussed the matter with his counterpart and raised concerns about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Further, he maintained that Cleverly assured him about the well-being of the Indians living in his country.

"A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard," EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday. Besides, the communal angle, both diplomats also discussed a blueprint of the development including "Roadmap 2030". Jaishankar appreciated his commitment to deepening the partnership between the two countries. Also, both envoys discussed global issues including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters.

What led to communal violence in UK

According to the UK police, the first incident of communal violence was reported on August 28 following an India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match held in Dubai. Initially, the tensions were between the cricket fans of both countries but gradually two communities got involved in the attack. Until Saturday, police said there were only a few reports of minor incidents in the densely populated region. But the matter turned for the worse when a man targeted a Hindu temple and pulled down a religious flag outside the temple on Melton Road, Leicester. While the disturbing clips went viral on social media, UK police are said to have arrested at least 47 individuals.

On Tuesday, multiple communal clashes were again reported in other locations including Birmingham and Smethwick regions, where protestors were seen climbing on the temple walls and chanting inane slogans. In several social media videos, protestors were seen vandalising the Durga temple and shouting slogans. Though protestors were seen donning black-coloured hoodies to shield their identity, media reports claimed the protestors were from Pakistan. The latest clashes in Birmingham and Smethwick came after Leicestershire Police on Tuesday declared that the situation was "calm".

High Commission seeks action against culprit

Earlier on Monday, the High Commission of India in London also condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and has sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. The High Commission issued a statement on Monday saying that it has taken up the matter with the UK authorities. "We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement read.

Image: Twitter/@@WasiqUK/ANI