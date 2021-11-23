UK: AstraZeneca Opens $1.34 Bn Research Centre In Cambridge To Establish Science Hub

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is opening a 1 billion-pound research centre near the University of Cambridge on Tuesday, as the UK is looking to establish a science hub. More than 2,200 research scientists will be housed in the 19,000-square-meter building. It joins a group of companies aiming to turn Cambridge into a biosciences research hotspot.

In a statement, the CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot stated that their objective today is not merely to showcase a building, but also to fuel the next wave of scientific discovery. According to Cambridge Ahead, which supports economic development in the city, the Cambridge life sciences cluster has 631 enterprises that employ about 21,000 people and produce annual sales of £7 billion.

Vaccine is frequently used in underdeveloped countries

One of the first COVID vaccines licenced by regulators in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other countries was developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University. The vaccine is frequently used in underdeveloped countries because AstraZeneca has vowed to keep costs low by supplying it on a non-profit basis to low- and middle-income countries. AstraZeneca also intends on applying for FDA approval of the vaccine in the United States.

However, many European countries are not using AstraZeneca's COVID vaccination for elderly individuals which is the reason CEO Pascal Soriot thinks why Europe has high levels of invections. According to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, he stated that those who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine may have more permanent immunological protection against the virus due to increased T-cell immunity. His remarks came as Dame Kate Bingham, the former chair of the UK vaccination panel, pushed the government to improve its disease outbreak preparedness.

Germany became 1st European government to advise against administering AstraZeneca vaccine

In late January, Germany became the first European government to advise against administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone over 65, citing a lack of efficacy data in this age range. Italy, France, Poland, and Sweden followed Germany to issue such recommendations, however, many of them eventually modified their positions as new efficacy evidence became available, according to the Guardian. After the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported a probable relationship between the vaccination and extremely rare incidents of blood clots, several people suggested it should only be given to those over the age of 50.

