UK-Australia Agree To First Major Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal, Johnson Calls It 'new Dawn'

UK and Australia on June 15 agreed to Britain’s first major post-Brexit free trade deal, announced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office adding that they plan to “intensify cooperation on security, climate change and science and tech.” Johnson said that the deal “marks a new dawn in the UK's relationship with Australia, underpinned by... shared history and common values.” The UK government said in a statement that the deal eliminates tariffs on all UK goods “in the first major trade deal negotiated from scratch" since the country left the European Union.”

“This is global Britain at its best -- looking outwards and striking deals that deepen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country builds back better from the pandemic,” said UK PM.

The deal is done! 🇬🇧🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/vlgjJqxTUk — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 15, 2021

The British government said that a final “agreement in principle” will be published in the upcoming days. It further said that the new trade deal would enhance the existing UK-Australia trade relationship worth 13.9 billion Euros (US$19.4 billion) as of last year. The main agreements of the deal, as per Downing Street, were secured between Johnson and Morrison meeting on June 14.

Downing Street said in a statement, “The new Free Trade Agreement means iconic British products like cars, Scotch whisky, biscuits and ceramics will be cheaper to sell into Australia, boosting UK industries that employ 3.5 million people across the country.”

“The UK-Australia trade relationship was worth £13.9 billion last year and is set to grow under the deal, creating opportunities for businesses and producers in every part of the UK,” it added.

DEAL 🇬🇧🇦🇺: Prime Minister @BorisJohnson agreed a UK-Australia free trade deal with Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP in Downing Street this morning.



Read more about this historic deal: https://t.co/Q1PN7QrOox pic.twitter.com/6CKt1VsPNy — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 15, 2021

UK farmers ‘will be protected’

The UK-Australia post-Brexit free trade deal will not only protect the British farmers but also eliminates “tariffs on Australian favourites like Jacob’s Creek and Hardys wines, swimwear and confectionery, boosting choice for British consumers and saving households up to £34 million a year. UK farmers will be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years “using tariff rate quotas and other safeguards. We are also supporting agricultural producers to increase their exports overseas, including to new markets in the Indo-Pacific,” said Number 10.

IMAGE: @BorisJohnson/Twitter