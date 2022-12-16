UK Awards $157mn Mini-drones Contract To Lockheed Martin: What Are They & What Is TIQUILA?

UK's Ministry of Defence on Friday awarded the UK branch of arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin a 10-year contract to provide the British Army with 250 mini-drones worth 129 million pounds ($157 million). Drones will deliver high-resolution imaging capabilities to locate and identify potential targets, said the UK defence ministry in a statement. The mini drones will have features enabled by the latest Artificial Intelligence including sophisticated targeting and threat recognition, said a news release by Lockheed Martin UK. “This programme will bring a significant uncrewed technological advantage to the UK Armed Forces and be a key enabler in multi-domain integration, as well as create highly skilled jobs and increase the resilience of the industrial base,” said Paul Livingston, chief executive of Lockheed Martin UK.

“These remotely piloted systems will enhance the ability of our soldiers to gather crucial intelligence and capture essential imagery in a tactical environment as well as equipping the UK Armed Forces for operations now and into the future, this key programme supports highly skilled jobs for the next decade,” said Andy Start, CEO of UK Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S). The contract is expected to facilitate dozens of UK jobs at Lockheed Martin over the contract’s duration, mostly based at Havant and Gloucester, including engineering, commercial, project management and support roles. Further supply chain roles across the UK are expected to be supported throughout the contract, said the UK government. “Lockheed Martin UK will be the conduit to a collection of additional UK and international companies known as the “TIQUILA Enterprise.” Start added.

The UK has been one of the biggest providers of military assistance to war-torn Ukraine in their resistance towards Russian invasion. The UK has committed £2.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine till now and has made a pledge to match that assistance in 2023, said a statement by the House of Commons. The UK is also hosting a training programme, supported by a number of allies, with the aim of training 10,000 new and existing Ukrainian personnel every 120 days.

What are these 'mini-drones' that Lockheed Martin will deliver to the UK armed forces?

The mini-drones that will be delivered by Lockheed Martin UK will replace existing Mini Uncrewed Aerial Systems (MUAS) such as Desert Hawk 3, the 159 rotary-wing Indago 4 devices and 105 fixed-wing Stalker VXE30 drones, which are both capable of locating and identifying targets far from the operator. They are due to be operational by the end of 2024, stated the UK defence ministry.

One of the two kinds of mini-drones has been nicknamed the ‘Stalker’ and it weighs a little over twenty kilograms and has a 4.88 metre wingspan. “It is an operationally proven, vertical-launched, near-silent drone providing more than eight hours of imaging capability and able to cover around 60 miles.” The other kind of mini-drone is a packable drone called Indago 4 which weighs only 2.27 kilograms, and can be folded and carried in a soldier’s backpack and deployed in just two minutes with a range of approximately eight miles. Its high-resolution camera systems provide incredible zoom capability to accurately identify people, objects, vehicles and weapons, day or night, claims the UK defence ministry statement.

Both drone platforms will deliver cutting-edge imaging and surveillance and provide greater capability for the Armed Forces, locating targets at multiple ranges across a variety of environments. “As the global threat changes, it’s crucial we remain at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting edge capabilities to our deployed forces,” said UK Minister for Defence Procurement, Alex Chalk. These mini-drones are already used by the US military, the drones are designed to provide small military formations with immediate ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) capability - an increasingly vital component of modern battle spaces, read the statement.

What is TIQUILA?

The name TIQUILA combines previous military drone programme names. It is an enterprise or programme that comprises a collection of suppliers including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with an objective to deliver mini-unmanned air system (‘MUAS’) capability that provides intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (‘ISTAR’) roles in man-packable and man-portable loads in support of field operations. Project TIQUILA is meant to leverage competitive advantage from across the full spectrum of SMEs and Prime contractors, ensuring that the UK armed forces are equipped with “the best of breed and is able to make the most of the rapid pace of capability evolution”.

“TIQUILA will bring the next generation of remotely piloted air systems into service in the Army. It will provide the means for the capability to remain at the leading edge of innovation allowing it to adapt to new threats,” said Brigadier Pete Drew, UK Army’s Senior Responsible Owner for the TIQUILA programme. Lockheed Martin UK will be the Systems Integrator for the duration of its 10-year contract and is stated to work with the TIQUILA project to give “operation advantage to UK''. The mini drone capability will underline the British Army’s commitment to Future Soldier, building an Armed Forces capable of tackling emerging threats and future challenges on the battlefield, concluded the news release from the UK defence ministry.