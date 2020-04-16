UK: Baby Of NHS Nurse Who Died From Coronavirus 'doing Very Well'

A UK nurse who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 had delivered a healthy baby girl in the United Kingdom, international media reported. According to reports, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong had tested positive on April 5 following which she underwent a cesarean operation on April 7 but died on April 12. Agyapong had previously worked for five years as a nurse at Luton and Dunstable hospital where she died of the infection.

A hospital trust spokesman while talking to international media revealed that the child was “doing very well.” Meanwhile, speaking about the “highly values and loved” nurse, David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that she was a fantastic nurse and great example of the principles of the trust before saying that his condolences ware with her friends and family. He added that the “survival of the baby daughter was a beacon of light at this very dark time."

Agyapong's husband is currently under self-quarantine after being tested for the virus. Her colleagues have paid tribute by starting a fundraising page to aid her family. According to reports, the page has raised over £4,500 as of now. This comes as there are reports that hundreds of pregnant healthcare workers are allegedly being forced into working in the UK. The pandemic has infected 98,476 in the United Kingdom and has killed 12,868 people.

106-year-old women recovers

On the flipside, Connie Titchen, a 106-year-old great-grandmother, has reportedly become the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel Coronavirus. According to reports, she battled the virus in just three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by medics at Birmingham's City Hospital. A resident of from Birmingham in central England, Connie Titchen was discharged from the hospital amid applauses from nurses and health workers.

An elated Titchen, while speaking to international media, said that she feels very lucky as she fought against the virus and can't wait to see her family. While leaving the hospital all the masked health workers lined up in the ward to applaud her as she made her way out. Titchen told them she was looking forward to seeing her family and having a good meal as she was "famished".

(Image Credits: Twitter/ NursingNotesUK)