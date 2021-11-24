UK Backs ‘Harper’s Law' As Slain Constable's Wife Forces Govt To Amend Law

With the brutal killing of the newly-wed police constable Andrew Harper, none of the UK citizens has imagined that the case would become a landmark in terms of framing the country's law. However, with the strenuous efforts of his wife and other family members, it has become possible within two years of his death. In the earlier judgement, the court pronounced that the accused were convicted of manslaughtering the three officers who were on emergency duties at the time of the murder. They were awarded a maximum of 16 years in prison. However, with the clearance for the addition of Harper’s Law to the statute book-- the official home of UK legislation, it has now been cleared that the killers would be jailed for a lifetime.

Have a look at the social media campaigns run by his wife:

It is worth noting the 28-year-old PC Andrew Harper was killed together with his fellow officer in the line of duty in 2019 by the three burglars. Since then, his wife, Lissie Harper, has been fighting for a change in the law. On Wednesday, in a landmark decision, the UK Crime and Justice Department said that they would introduce mandatory life sentences for anyone convicted of killing an emergency worker whilst committing a crime. The department noted that the law would provide greater protection from violent criminals to the emergency staff working throughout the year.

"The move extends mandatory life sentences to anyone who commits the manslaughter of an emergency worker on duty – including police, prison officers, firefighters and paramedics – while carrying out another crime unless there are truly exceptional circumstances," read the statement released by the Department on Wednesday.

UK Home Secretary praised Lissie Harper for her tireless journey

Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, appreciated the tireless journey of the family members, especially his wife who has continued the fight with a zeal to amend the law. In a statement, Patel said, "PC Andrew Harper’s killing was shocking. As well as a committed police officer, he was a husband and a son. It is with thanks to the dedication of Lissie and his family that I am proud to be able to honour Andrew’s life by introducing Harper’s Law."

His wife, Lissie Harper, who has been running social media campaign since the first day of the brutal killing of her husband said, "Emergency services workers require extra protection. I know all too well how they are put at risk and into the depths of danger on a regular basis on behalf of society. That protection is what Harper’s Law will provide and I am delighted that it will soon become a reality."

Image: Instagram/Lissie Harper