UK Backs India's Case For Permanent UN Security Council Seat At UNSC

After the address of Ruchira Kamboj, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on equitable representation of the UN Security Council at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the UK backs India for the creation of a permanent UN Security Council seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for India, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. Further, the UK also called for the diversification of the council into both permanent and non-permanent categories. "Our position is well known. The United Kingdom has long called for the expansion of the Security Council in both the permanent and non-permanent categories," said the UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward while addressing the annual debate at UNSC.

UK backs India at UNSC

The focus of the General Assembly was on expanding the fifteen-member organ and updating its working procedures to make it more effective, accountable, inclusive, transparent, and representative in a world with interconnected increased complex crises. In the meantime, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj voiced on behalf of the G4 countries and expressed her regret about the lack of equitable representation. She claimed that representation is an inescapable precondition for legitimacy and effectiveness. The need to bring the Security Council in line with its Charter responsibility to act on behalf of the entire Membership was emphasised by her. She also affirmed, " A single consolidated text, preferably with attribution, is the only means to move away from the cycle of repetition of well-known positions that have been the trademark of the IGN (Intergovernmental Negotiations) in the recent past."

Today I delivered the G4 (🇧🇷🇩🇪🇮🇳🇯🇵) Statement at the #UNGA on equitable representation of the UN Security Council.



The longer reform is stalled, greater the deficit in representation which is an inescapable precondition for #SecurityCouncil legitimacy & effectiveness. pic.twitter.com/SuKpAi1zrH — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) November 17, 2022

After India's senior diplomat address, UK Ambassador to the UN Woodward backed the statement. She said, "We support the creation of new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan, and Brazil, as well as permanent African representation on the Council." Further, she conveyed that the UK also supports an expansion of the non-permanent category of membership which will take the total membership of the Security Council to the mid-20s.