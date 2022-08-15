UK: Baloch Activists Protest Against Pakistan In London; Label August 14 A 'Black Day'

As Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day on August 14, activists in large numbers belonging to the Free Balochistan Movement, along with other Baloch activists from across the UK, staged a massive protest outside the Pakistani embassy in London with placards that dubbed August 14 as "Black Day".

The activists, through their protest, also urged the UK and the rest of the world to stop supporting Pakistan over its "atrocities against people living in Balochistan". During the hours-long protest, activists shouted slogans against Pakistan and the Pakistani Army for their alleged genocidal policies against the Baloch people.

The protestors claimed that the Pakistan Army was involved in the murders of hundreds of their brothers and sisters and the forced disappearance of Baloch women and children. According to reports, Balochistan, which is one of the largest but poorest provinces of Pakistan, has been witnessing the worst human rights crimes committed by the Pakistani security forces. Due to the negligence of the Pakistani government, despite Balochistan being a mineral-rich region, it continues to remain underdeveloped for several decades.

During the protest, the demonstrators also raised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) issue, a multi-million dollar development project that allows China to have easy access to the region.

Baloch community protest outside Pakistan consulate in Germany

Meanwhile, the Baloch community living in Germany also staged protests and raised slogans against Pakistan outside Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt and observed August 14 as "Black Day." A long march was carried out in the city to raise awareness among the locals about the human rights violations in Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan, on several occasions, has been accused of committing atrocities against the people of Balochistan at a time when North and South Waziristan have already been ravaged by terrorism. Deadly Islamic terrorist organisations like the Taliban and Islamic State reportedly have deep roots in the different parts of Waziristan, which has made the life of the people there more miserable, and the Pakistani Army, till now, has failed to eradicate them completely or provide adequate security to the people of the region.

(Image: ANI)