UK: Bank Of England Warns Of Global Sell-off, Say Rising Inflation Could Harm The Country

The Bank of England has warned that the rising inflation could further trigger a sell-off in the international financial markets with adverse impacts on the British economy. As per The Guardian report, the bank’s warnings come in the backdrop of soaring energy prices and severe shortages of workers as well as materials in the UK. Additionally, Threadneedle Street said that the inflationary pressures were spiking amid the recovering economy from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its regular financial health check, the Bank of England’s financial policy committee has reportedly said that risky prices in a range of markets have risen to historic high levels. This could be further blamed for a sharp fall amid the rapid growth in inflation, the bank added. As per the report, the FPC said, “Asset valuations could correct sharply if, for example, market participants re-evaluate the prospects for growth, inflation or interest rates.”

The warning came especially as the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit have shot up the business costs at the fastest rate since the 1990s amid the supply problems. The bank has said that inflation will rise more than 4% this winter which is also the highest level in at least ten years. However, the inflation rate will remain high until at least 2022 summer before it would gradually plunge towards its target rate of 2%. However, The Guardian stated that some experts believe the inflation rate could increase at a higher level within a matter of months.

UK's inflation spikes to highest rate in 9 yrs

UK’s annual inflation rate rose by 3.2% marking the biggest rise since 2012 and signalling that food, petrol and energy prices might overheat the economy. Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on September 15 that the consumer prices were up 2% since July and the annual rise was also the biggest since March 2012. The rise in inflation in several nations witnessed the contribution of higher oil prices, shipping problems and even shortages of components for cars and other goods. Just last month, the eurozone inflation hit 3% which was also the highest in a decade.

