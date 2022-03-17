UK Bank's Technical Glitch Authorises Double Payments, Wipes Off Customers' Savings

An unparallel technical malfunction in the Commercial bank of the United Kingdom left the customers stirring in anxiety as they saw their bank account showing starkly low amounts in the banks. TSB, a retail and commercial bank headquartered in Edinburgh, went through a technical glitch that resulted in double and duplicate payments. The technical malfunction flexed fear of fraud amongst its customers. Accepting the fault, TSB realised and notified its customers that the fault was from their end.

Addressing the issue, in a tweet shared on March 15, TSB issued a message that read, "We’re aware of some issues related to duplicate payments on some customers’ accounts. We’re working hard to fix these issues and will ensure customers are refunded for duplicate payments. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused". The Tweet was followed up by several retweets and comments. This situation had left some vulnerable people with literal pennies or in unarranged overdrafts, this was grounds for compensation.



We’re aware of some issues related to duplicate payments on some customers’ accounts. We’re working hard to fix these issues and will ensure customers are refunded for duplicate payments. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. — TSB (@TSB) March 15, 2022

Netizens take to social media to raise complaints and voice concern

The unusual technical glitch had caused a state of anxiety among the customers of TSB. Most of them were fearing about constant reduction of amounts from their bank accounts. The acknowledgement tweet by the commercial bank was amassed by comments like, "How sorry, are you? Enough to give all those affected compensations? As an anxiety sufferer, this is the last thing I need right now" the user commented. While the other commented," Can you give a time frame on when payments will be refunded? £116 of duplicate transactions taken today. As a vulnerable household, I need to know when! I need to know how I'm supposed to feed my children and pay bills".

Image: Shutterstock