UK Bans Chinese Envoy Zeguang From Parliament Over Sanctions On British MPs

China's Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang has been banned from the UK Parliament. Zheng Zeguang was planned to attend a meeting organised by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on China but he was informed that he cannot join it. The ban comes to the fore as China sanctioned a handful of anti-China parliamentarians of the UK in March.

The Chinese authorities imposed sanctions on some of the UK Members of Parliament for their remarks on alleged human rights violations against Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang. The participation of Zeguang was cancelled after a letter from the sanctioned members of Parliament and House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle. The letter that was written against holding the meeting was signed by the Conservative Party Member of Parliament Ian Duncan Smith, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani and the Chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat.

In the letter, the British MP's stated that Chinese authorities have not made any effort to reverse the sanctions. House of Lords Speaker John McFall in the statement stated that both houses agreed to the decision about not organising the All-Party Parliamentary Group China Meeting in the parliament. The sanctions by the Chinese authorities on the United Kingdom MP's were imposed in March.

The decision has been condemned by a Chinese Embassy Spokesperson. Speaking on the decision to ban its envoy from Parliament, a Chinese Embassy spokesperson has stated that the decision of the UK Parliament shows the "narrow and parochial mindset of some individuals in the UK". He termed the decision of the parliament as a "shortsighted, reckless and cowardly move" and added that they "despise and strongly condemn" it. He further stated that the Chinese authorities sanctions on anti-China parliamentarians of the UK were "justified and reasonable".

Image: AP

Inputs from PTI