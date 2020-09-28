UK: Bars at Parliament allowed to serve alcohol post 10 pm curfew

While pubs in the UK have been ordered to close at 10 pm, the bars at the Parliament building have been given permission to serve drinks post 10 pm. According to The Times, all the bars at the Palace of Westminister are exempted from the recently imposed regulation and are allowed to serve alcohol to the lawmakers and their staff even after the deadline.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a set of new regulations to curb an inevitable second wave of COVID-19. As per the new restrictions, clubs, bars, pubs amid other places have been asked to close at 10 pm, sparking scenes of crowded outdoor revelry that appear to defeat the point of the new rules. However, the authorities have exempted the parliament bars reasoning that they are classed as workplace canteens.

But experts have warned that this may enhance bitterness in Britons who would oppose the discriminatory step. Meanwhile, the House of Commons spokeswoman confirmed the exemption to The Times, but said that the staff would follow social-distancing rules and regulations.

New Regulations

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people to ‘Work from Home’ in England, to curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition to work from home, the hospitality sector has also be reduced to table service only. However, a full lockdown is unlikely to be announced. Earlier, Authorities in England had announced that a fine of 11,000 euros would be levied on all those who refuse to self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions have been announced in the northwest, northern and Central England after cases soared.

However, Health Minister Matt Hancock said that UK can aim for a pre coronavirus functionality presumably by next summer, 2021, in case an effective vaccine was rolled out and administered to a majority population by the year-end. Speaking in a live-streamed address, Hancock said that he was, in fact, talking about the first bit of next year, “if all goes well”, adding a clause.

