UK-based Arm Ltd. Accuses Chinese Subsidiary Of 'propagating False Information'

Software design company Arm Ltd. hit back at its Chinese subsidiary Arm China CEO Allen Wu for 'propagating lies' and 'creating a culture of fear' among local employees. The remark came hours after Arm China published an open letter signed by nearly 200 employees accusing Arm Ltd. of attempting to dent the subsidiary's contracts with its business partners. The development is the latest in the conflict between Arm Ltd. and Arm China that started in June when the UK-based Softbank Group Corp-owned chip company announced it would replace Allen Wu as its CEO.

Read: China Suspends Hong Kong Extradition Treaties With Canada, Australia, UK In Retaliation

'Blocked communications'

Following the announcement by Arm Ltd. in June, Arm China, which is a Chinese controlled firm responded by saying that Allen Wu would remain the CEO of the company sparking a conflict between the two. Arm Ltd. has accused Allen of looking after his personal interest adding that he attempted to block important communication and support the company's partners in China require by Arm for the ongoing chip development.

Read: China Stooge Hysterically Unfurls Geopolitical Agenda As Trump's NSA Tests Covid Positive

Arm Ltd. issued a statement accusing Allen as it said, "Allen’s focus on his own self-preservation has also put China semiconductor innovation at risk as he has attempted to block the critical communication and support our China partners require from Arm for ongoing and future chip designs."

As per reports, Softbank had sold 51 percent stakes of Arm China to Chinese investors in 2018 and that is when the company was established. The Japanese conglomerate had reportedly bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016.

Read: China Hyperventilates Over India's Fresh 47 App Ban; Mouthpiece Threatens firms' Retreat

Read: China Takes Control Of US Consulate: Know Why Beijing Specifically Chose Chengdu