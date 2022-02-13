UK-based Author Claims He Will Overturn Ban On His Book ‘The Queer Bible’ In US

A writer, presenter, and former model from the United Kingdom (UK) was surprised with being at the center of an unprecedented wave of book banning in the United States (US). Jack Guinness, the editor of the book 'The Queer Bible', realised that his anthology had been caught up in the book ban in the US. Following which the editor tweeted, "Blown away- they’re at $40k! Raising funds to support Madison County Library System. Mississippi Mayor Gene McGeeis is withholding their funding & demanding they purge LGBTQ+ books and singled out The Queer Bible."

The Madison County Library has been instructed by a Mississippi mayor that it either remove LGBTQ+ books from its shelves or risk losing funds. The Queer Bible, a collection of LGBTQ+ history essays edited by Jack Guinness, was one of the books mentioned as an example. Gene McGee, Ridgeland's Republican mayor, has refused to provide library funds until queer items are removed.

Guinness, once dubbed "the coolest man in Britain" by GQ magazine, worked as a model after graduation for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Dunhill, and became a well-known figure on London's social scene. He was Alexa Chung's flatmate and was acquainted with Pixie Geldof, DJ Nick Grimshaw, and musician Florence Welch.

He quickly transitioned from modelling to work as a host and writer for Vogue, GQ, and The Guardian. He was named to Attitude magazine's trailblazers list of notable LGBTQ contributors to the arts since launching Queer Bible as a website in 2017. He's also a member of Sadiq Khan's diversity in the public realm commission in London.

The Queer Bible is a collection of stories written by "by queer heroes about their queer heroes." Sir Elton John, Graham Norton, designer Tan France, skier Gus Kenworthy, and model Munroe Bergdorf are among the contributors. It's based on a website that features LGBTQ+ persons and their stories. Guinness and other Queer Bible backers contributed to a crowdfunding campaign to replace the $110,000 that the mayor withheld. The goal has finally been accomplished.

Moreover, in the last year, the American Library Association has seen an extraordinary spike in anti-book campaigns. New legislation in Texas and Oklahoma has made it easier to remove books featuring black and LGBTQ+ experiences from bookstores on the basis that they may cause anger or stress. After obtaining hands-on experience with curricular texts during pandemic home schooling, parents are behind a number of campaigns.

