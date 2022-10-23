UK-based Group Sets Guinness World Record For Doing Most 'skips Over Human Skipping Rope'

People often get amazed after witnessing all the peculiar talents and abilities in the Guinness World Records. This is more than just human accomplishments and the extremities of the natural world. Thus, when another record was shared on social media; it took the internet by storm.

Taking to Twitter, the Guinness World Records shared a spectacular video of a human skipping rope. The video featured two teams of contestants who faced off for the “most skips over a human skipping rope in one minute.”

Furthermore, the video has been shared with the caption, “The cheapest skipping rope is a human one... Which team can get in the most skips in one minute?”

'Most skips over a human skipping rope in one minute'

In the video, it can be seen that the first group which goes by the name, “Acropolis” performed the skipping competition with two people holding a little boy as a rope and another person jumping over him. After completing the task in one minute, another team did the same on the set of Lo Show Dei Record.

Acropolis and the Wildcats Cheerteam competed for the record.

According to the Guinness World Records, the UK-based group, Acropolis, established a record of 57 skips over a human skipping rope in a minute, defeating the other group. In addition to this, this event took place in Milan, Italy, on February 15, 2022.

Netizens reacting to Guinness World Record's tweet

As soon as the post was uploaded on the microblogging platform, the tweet went viral instantly with netizens expressing their opinions on the act in the comment sections. It garnered over 3370 views, over 99 likes, and 12 retweets. One of the users wrote, “Get their X Rays done.” While another said, “Can I have a Guinness for eating 20 pounds of metal in 20 min please I tried everything and also this was a challenge," and the third said, “How was the guy medical situation now..? Why this was allowed?”

(Image: Twitter/ @GWR)