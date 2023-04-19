An Indian-origin Odia woman living in the UK became the talk of the town as she completed a 42.5-kilometre marathon in Manchester on Sunday while donning a Sambalpuri handloom saree. Madhusmita Jena Das, 41, ran the marathon in 4 hours, 50 minutes, wearing a lovely crimson saree and orange trainers.

The official Twitter account of "Friends of India Soc Intl UK" said: "Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree. While proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential #Indian attire @HCI_London."

Netizens applaud sprit of the Odia women

A Twitter user @dashman207 shared images of Madhusmita Jena hailing her spirit. He said, "An Odia living in Manchester, UK ran the UK’s second largest Manchester Marathon 2023 wearing a Sambalpuri Saree ! What a great gesture indeed Loved her spirit #Sambalpur you have a distinct inclusive cultural identity that arises from the strong association of the tribal and folk communities which have been coexisting for centuries. This is a tough phase let’s keep up with peace and harmony."

Notably, she has competed in a number of marathons and ultramarathons all around the world. Jena's most recent achievement made the UK's Odia community happy, and many people praised her for highlighting the state's rich heritage. Several people also mentioned how challenging it is to run while wearing a saree.

One user said, "Nice, hopefully, we can see people wearing patta saree playing the US Open, and wearing Tashar silk saree competing in a triathlon some day.'' Another commented, ''Proud Moment.. Keep it Up Dear..''

Another user said, "'Wow Such an adorable Pic to see. This how we should show our culture to the World, All those who are ready to wear foreign attire please learn from her.''