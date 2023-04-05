UK Blocks UN Meet Broadcast In Which Russia’s Children’s Commissioner Is Due To Speak

The United Kingdom (UK) has restricted the broadcasting of an informal United Nations (UN) gathering on Wednesday where Russia's Children Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova was scheduled to address the meeting. The commissioner has been accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations of deporting children. The meeting has been called upon by Moscow to expand on the "evacuation" of Ukrainian children from the conflict zone.

UK took to Twitter to announce its absence from the meeting. In a tweet, UK at the UN said, "Tomorrow, Russia will hold an informal @UN meeting on “evacuating” Ukrainian children from Ukraine to Russia. Russia has invited Maria Lvova-Belova to brief. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for her last month. The UK Ambassador will not be participating."

UK will not allow Maria to spread "disinformation"

They also remarked that Maria should not be permitted to use the UN platform to spread "disinformation." It tweeted, "Maria Lvova-Belova is allegedly responsible for the war crimes of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of Ukrainian children. We blocked the meeting from being broadcast on UNTV. She should not be afforded a UN platform to spread disinformation."

The UK has pushed that Maria should give an "account of her actions, she can do so in the Hague" where the ICC is located.

Russia reacted sharply to the block and in a tit-for-tat move will block all UN webcasts of all meetings citing "UK censorship clause.” Taking to Twitter, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said, "We will of course find a way to webcast our meeting through other platforms other than UN WebTV. I will post links here at 9.30 am EST on April 5. Besides as a mirror move, Russia will from now on block UN webcasts of all similar meetings citing “UK censorship clause.”

Moscow has accused the West of spreading lies and fake news. Dmitry said, "They would of course prefer to continue to spread lies and fakes on Russia’s alleged “stealing children” from Ukraine. Our meeting is threatening this mendacious narrative and therefore is like a bone in their throat. That’s how they understand “freedom of speech.”

Last month, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on allegations of war crimes and involvement in the abduction of children from the neighboring war-ravaged country. Russia slammed the accusations and called them "baseless."

Russia launched criminal investigations as a tit-for-tat move against the ICC's prosecutor Karim Khan. The Investigative Committee said that it, "has opened a criminal case against the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan, and several ICC judges."