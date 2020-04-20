UK Official Warns Against Permanent Loss Of Heritage Sites After COVID-19 Pandemic

A British official warned against the loss of some of the heritage sites in the United Kingdom as craftsmen required to safeguard them are at risk of losing their jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic. UK’s non-departmental public body, tasked with protecting natural sites, carried out a survey that indicated short-term losses to heritage groups and 59 per cent of them reported that they were forced to postpone or cancel income-generating events.

The chief executive of Historic England, Duncan Wilson, said in a statement that the coronavirus has hit everyone hard including the heritage sector. He added that many individuals and organisations are struggling for survival at the moment as several countries have implemented stringent measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Many of the skills that are needed to protect our heritage are already in desperately short supply and if these skilled specialists go out of business during this difficult time, the hard truth is that some of our heritage will be lost forever,” said Wilson.

Emergency fund

The organisation has launched a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to help tackle the impact of Coronavirus on the heritage sector. Historic England said that the aim of the fund is to extend the safety net by helping small heritage organisations to survive the immediate challenges and to prepare for recovery. The public body emphasised that the small businesses are crucial to the operation of England’s heritage construction sector, which generates an estimated £7.1 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the economy.

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said in a statement that the funding is a very welcome addition to the “unprecedented package” of support from the government and will help support the heritage organisations through this challenging time. He added that the funding will allow the sector to carry out important work to protect heritage at a time when people must follow the government instruction to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

(Image credit: Twitter / @HistoricEngland)