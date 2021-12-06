UK: Bomb Disposal Unit, Army Evacuate 50 Homes In Derby Over Explosion Threat

Military bomb disposal unit was summoned and Royal Army officers swooped in to evacuate more than 50 homes earlier yesterday in UK’s King Alfred Street, Derby after a number of suspicious ‘explosive’ items were found in possession of a resident in Litchurch, where police conducted a search on a warrant. The Armed forces liaised with Derby City Council to find temporary overnight housing for evacuees who were unable to access their homes over safety concerns. “The incident in King Alfred Street, Derby, continues and is likely to do so into this evening as officers work with colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team,” Derbyshire police updated on Twitter.

Throughout Sunday, December 5, police, fire crews, and bomb disposal unit officers swarmed King Alfred Street at around 11.30 am as they attended a house and arrested a man who now remains in police custody, according to the updates issued by the officers. They informed that the incident was not ‘terror-related', adding that there’s no indication at this time as to when residents can get back in their homes.

Please be aware of this incident. We are asking everyone to keep away from the King Alfred Street area. RQ https://t.co/Qo976V4rXu — Littleover, Sunnyhill, Mickleover and Abbey SNT (@DerbyWestSNT) December 5, 2021

"Residents who have been evacuated will be contacted once it is safe to return,” Derbyshire Police stressed in an online update.

"At the forefront of our minds is the safety of all those in the area, as well as staff working at the incident, and I know they are working hard to allow people back as quickly as it is safe to do so,” Chief Superintendent Tracy Lewis, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said in a statement. “I am also aware that people in the area will be concerned and I would like to reassure them that there is no indication at this time that this is a terror-related incident,” she went on to add.

KING ALFRED STREET UPDATE: Residents who have been evacuated from their homes in, and around, King Alfred Street, Derby, are being housed in temporary accommodation tonight due to the cordon remaining in place... — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) December 5, 2021

Man detained for making or possessing explosive substance

Derbyshire detained a man on suspicion of making or possessing explosive substance, and the officers from the Army force are continuing their inquiries.“Anyone who has any information that may be of interest to the investigation team must contact the force with reference 282-051221,” they appealed in a post. Footages and images from the scene showed the dozens of army officers, fire service, military bomb disposal squad, and police in at least two vans cordoning off the area. Although no definitive information about the perceived threat in detail has been handed yet.

William Fredrick, a student eye-witness who lives near the scene told a local Derbyshire Live reporter that he saw "loads of police" entering the street. "I've not been told when I can get back into my house,” he told the network, adding that he had breakfast about 1 pm and went downstairs to put trash out and “there was a bomb disposal unit and a police officer outside.” Furthermore, the eyewitness said that it’s not what one would expect on a Sunday afternoon as it is a “pretty quiet neighbourhood” where family-oriented people resided. Another eyewitness called the situation “a bit scary.” In the pictures, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and a number of police vehicles can be seen pulled over at the scene.