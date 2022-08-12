UK: Boris Johnson Admits Government's Funds 'not Enough' To Tackle Cost Of Living Crisis

Amid the rising inflation in the country, the United Kingdom's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the government's support package to address the crisis spurred by the rising cost of living is "not enough." Speaking at an event in North Wales, the 58-year-old Conservative leader, however, stoked optimism that his successor would make sure that there are sufficient funds available to help people in need. PM Johnson further claimed that the government had previously disseminated various messages intended to assist citizens, but not everyone would have received them.

"I think it is crucial to understand that, first of all, we realised for a long time that things were going to be tough and that’s why we put in place a lot of measures already. The next Prime Minister should make sure that there is extra cash to help people," the UK's caretaker PM noted, as per The Guardian. He went on to say that around eight million households will receive an additional £326 in the course of a few months and everyone would receive assistance under the energy support programme in the month of October.

Govt is taking adequate measures to resolve energy crisis: PM Johnson

In an effort to correct the catastrophic mistakes of the past, PM Johnson asserted that the government was taking both immediate and long-term measures to address the energy crisis. "What this government is doing is now green-lighting nuclear energy. Not a single nuclear power plant was started during the reign of the Labour government. So, we are doing stuff in the short term and in the medium term and in the long term," PM Johnson underscored. He further admitted that things are not easy for citizens in the country, but the current dispensation is making an all-out effort to mitigate the rising cost of living.

PM Johnson set to demit office in September

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Johnson is set to demit office in September, as former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss are currently battling hard for the position of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Earlier on July 7, Johnson announced his resignation after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He had also stated that he would continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. Notably, the UK is likely to get the new Prime Minister on September 5.

Image: AP