UK: Boris Johnson Asked To Turn Over Evidence As Part Of Partygate Investigation

Boris Johnson, on July 15, has been asked to hand over a large amount of evidence to the investigation into whether he lied to Parliament about Partygate. The Privileges Committee wanted diaries for the eight days he attended COVID lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, which resulted in more than 100 police fines, British media reported.

MPs also requested images, internal notes, the Prime Minister's briefing packs, e-mails, resignation statements, and door logs, and were cautioned that the list could be increased further at a later date. Labour veteran and powerful chair Harriet Harman set an August 15 deadline for No10 to turn over paperwork, before Johnson hands his resignation as Prime Minister to the Queen on September 6.

She further directed the nation's top civil servant to allow her committee to visit 10 Downing Street to "inspect" where the parties took place. Harman reiterated in a letter released on July 15 that she was not looking to "attribute blame" to current or former employees. According to Mirror UK, she stated that witnesses who want to "remain anonymous" can testify about whether the Prime Minister lied.

The Committee is looking into whether Boris Johnson acted in contempt of Parliament by lying to MPs about what he knew about No10 parties. Seven MPs, four of whom are Conservatives, are investigating the Prime Minister's statements that "the rules were followed at all times" and that he was "repeatedly assured there was no party."

Hearings to begin in September

Johnson's supporters have complained that the investigation will be a "kangaroo court," and that it will continue despite the election of a new Conservative leader on September 5. Hearings with witnesses, including the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie, are scheduled to begin in September, with the committee not expected to report until October or November at the earliest.

Boris Johnson may avoid any sanctions from the committee if he resigned as a member of Parliament. No10 has not confirmed that he would continue to serve on the bench. The last British MP to face disciplinary action was Tory Justin Tomlinson in 2016, and the last Labour MP to be probed for misleading MPs was Stephen Byers in 2006.

He gave an incorrect answer "accidentally," therefore there was no disdain. Scotland Yard wrapped up its investigation into Partygate in May, fining 83 persons over at least eight gatherings in No10 and Whitehall. Boris Johnson received a single fine for his birthday party on June 19, 2020.

