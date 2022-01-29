UK: Boris Johnson Awaits Partygate Probe Report As Met Police Accused Of 'misusing Power'

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is awaiting the report of an investigation into claims of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could either help him end weeks of discontent or signal the "end of his tenure in government." As cross-party demands have been mounting to publish the report in its entirety, the inquiry into Downing Street parties might be shared with PM Johnson very soon, The Guardian reported. The said parties, that reportedly took place in No.10 during the first lockdown in May 2020, are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray as well as the Metropolitan Police.

As per reports, a leaked email from one of the Prime Minister's top officials showed that over 100 Downing Street personnel were invited to a "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been accused of personally attending the party. The timeline for publication of Gray's long-awaited report on alleged Downing Street lockdown breaches was thrown into doubt when the Metropolitan police confirmed earlier this week that a criminal investigation into the matter had been launched.

MPs term Met police as a "broken organisation"

The Metropolitan Police was also dubbed as a "broken organisation," by MPs after the force admitted to having urged Gray to make "minimal reference" to the Downing street parties in her report. The Met's intervention has been widely ridiculed, with Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party all pushing for complete disclosure of the Gray report. Sir Christopher Chope, the Conservative MP for Christchurch, has become the latest politician to call for the release of the full report, accusing the Met of abusing its power.

The full report of the probe would be made public: UK govt

Earlier on Friday, January 28, UK government sources claimed Gray and her team have decided to present a highly redacted report to No.10, The Guardian reported. However, the UK government has stressed that the full report of the probe would be made public. It also stated that the Met should be given enough "time and space" to conclude its own independent investigation. It is worth mentioning here that many in Britain have been enraged by the partygate charges, as they were prohibited from meeting with friends and relatives for months during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. In addition, a large of people were also fined by the police for breaching the COVID regulations.

Image: AP