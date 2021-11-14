After facing several backlashes, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday directed the Commons to sleaze bosses to start a thorough enquiry against two Members of Parliament (MPs) allegedly involved in renting the Prime Minister's property and claiming rent for a London-based flat, reported the Sun. According to the UK-based media outlet, MPs including Sir Geoffrey Cox and ex-minister Liam Fox currently claim for rent on expenses while letting their own property out for more than £10,000 (Rs 8,51,350) per year. Notably, the statement from Johnson came after senior MP Sir Roger Gale last night said that the two ministers are allegedly using serious loopholes to earn money.

Boris Johnson faces backlashes on several occasions

Meanwhile, Johnson urged the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to review it, saying, "All those things have got to be looked into" as per The Sun. However, the Prime Minister seems confident that the allegations would not affect the by-election in Bexley, South East London. Notably, a seat has been vacant after the sudden demise of James Brokenshire who had also served in Theresa May's cabinet as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Johnson was publicly criticised for his MPs being involved in alleged corruption cases. Earlier this week, the Boris Johnson administration allegedly tried to stop the 30-day suspension imposed on Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson, who was found guilty of paid advocacy on behalf of two companies.

Owen Paterson 'Sleaze' Row

Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson had been suspended for 30-sitting days as he was found to have repeatedly lobbied on behalf of two companies, which paid him more than £100,000 annually, reported Sputnik. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards suggested the ban be approved by a group of cross-party MPs on the standards committee. However, the Boris Johnson government chose to back an amendment that suspends the punishment and created a new standards body constituting the Tory majority. As per the Sputnik report, as the government backing of the amendment triggered criticism, the Johnson-led administration took a U-turn and suspended the proposed reforms. After the UK government indicated that Paterson needed to face a fresh vote on a 30-day suspension, he announced his resignation as the MP for North Shropshire on November 4.

