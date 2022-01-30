UK: Boris Johnson Govt. Accused Of Falsified Announcement Of £1.5 Bn Developmental Funds

In a desperate attempt to save UK PM Boris Johnson's premiership, the Conservatives of Britain government have been accused of trying to manipulate announcements on extra funding for poorer parts of the country. The row erupted after Secretary of State of Housing, Communities and Local Government of the UK, Micheal Gove's Department released a press statement saying at least 20 towns and cities will benefit from the "new £1.5bn brownfield fund," The Guardian reported. However, the release only mentioned two towns, namely - Sheffield and Wolverhampton as recipients.

The "radical new regeneration programme" was expected to benefit the areas with "developments combining housing, leisure and business in sustainable, walkable beautiful new neighborhoods," Gove's department said. He also added that the funds would prove transformational and deliver on the government's flagship policy more equal country.

"This huge investment in infrastructure in infrastructure and regeneration will spread opportunity more evenly and help to reverse the geographical inequalities which still exist in the UK," Gove said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"New" fund not in terms of money

However, when the publication Observer contacted senior officials at the UK's Treasury Department of the ministers have delivered the £1.5 billion fund, the Housing Department confessed that the reportedly "new funds" were not in terms of money but made of "levelling-up" funds that were announced by British Chancellor Rishi Sunak during the spending review last autumn.

The opportunity was seized by the opposition Labour Party as evidence of the lengths UK PM Johnson's ministers would go to save his leadership. The Opposition noted that if at least 54 Tory Members of Parliament (MPs) write to Sir Graham Brady, Chair of the 1922 Committee since 2020, indicating that they want Johnson to go, it would trigger a vote of no confidence in the PM. Losing the view of Conservative MPs would effectively mark the end of PM Johnson's tenure.

"I don't think Tory MPs are going to find it very reassuring when the supposed new pot of gold contains not a penny of new money," said Shadow levelling-up secretary Lisa Nandy, as quoted by The Guardian.

"Not only is the government trying to take the public for fools, but they are also trying to take their own MPs for fools. This shows the lengths they are prepared to go to keep Boris Johnson in power. It is beyond contempt," SNP leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford said.

Adding to his comments, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said that the situation proved the government was "remotely serious about levelling up" the United Kingdom.

The accusations come as Johnson is already awaiting COVID-19 lockdown-breaching parties, partygate, probe report. The report could turn out to be that document leading to help him end weeks of discontent or signal the "end of his tenure in government," The Guardian said.

It is to mention that the said parties, that reportedly took place during the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020, are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray as well as the Metropolitan Police.

(Image: AP)