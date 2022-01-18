UK: Boris Johnson Govt. Axes BBC Finance, Freezes License Fee At Rs. 16k For Two Years

The UK government on Monday decided to slash funding of the broadcasting channel BBC for two years with debate over the continuation of its universal license fee. A statement by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said that the license fee, i.e. the amount which viewers pay to watch the broadcaster, will remain at £159 until 2024 then "rise in line" with inflation for the subsequent four years. The announcement came as UK residents are being hit by skyrocketing taxes and energy bills.

"The settlement will give the corporation financial certainty needs and clear funding system to deliver effectively on the Mission and Public Purposes set out in its Royal Charter while protecting households at the time when many are facing financial pressures," the UK government said in a statement on Monday.

As per the new settlement order, BBC now is expected to receive funding of around £3.7 billion in license fees in 2022 and £23 billion over the duration of the settlement period. "The plan for the new license fee settlement covers a period of six years and will take effect from April 1, 2022, until March 31, 2028," the statement added. The matter has remained a topic of political debate for the UK PM Boris Johnson government as Britishers are battling sharply rising costs of living. The license fee set against the rate of inflation is expected to provide some relief to the aggrieved viewers.

"The BBC is a great National institution with a unique place in our cultural heritage... But at the time when families are facing a sharp increase in the living cost, we simply would not justify asking hard-working households to pay even more for the TV license. This is a fair settlement for the BBC and for license fee payers," Cultural Secretary Nadine Dorries, a Conservative, said in a statement, as quoted by the UK govt. press release.

Financial reform 'huge blow' to BBC's finances

The license fee reform is analysed to be a big hit to the financial structure of the broadcasting corporation as it tries to compete with privately funded outlets and other entertainment streaming service providers like Netflix. The decision came after the British government launched negotiations in November to understand and agree upon a mutually settled TV license, as a part of the five-year funding settlement set to begin from April 2022.

Meanwhile, Labour Party dubbed the slash in funding as a "politically motivated move". Accusing PM Johnson's government of flaming "cultural vandalism," Labour Party lawmaker and cultural policy chief, Lucy Powell, on Sunday stated that "the Prime Minister and the Culture Secretary same hellbent on attacking this Great British institution because they don't like its journalism."

Her statement refers to the critical coverage of UK political parties, in addition to the issue of Brexit, in which, the broadcaster has overly questioned the move of leaving European Union (EU). On the other hand, UK-based analysts have predicted that the below-inflation settlement will lead to a drop in the quality of global, regional and local output

(Image: Unsplash/AP)